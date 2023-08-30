West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Meets Amitabh Bachchan On Raksha Bandhan, Star Family Greets Her - Watch

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday was spotted leaving Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence 'Jalsa.' The pictures and videos of Bachchan family seeing off the West Bengal CM are going viral on social media. Reportedly, she was here to tie rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan.

In the viral videos, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan can be seen along with Amitabh Bachchan dropping off Mamata Banerjee to her car.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had invited Mamata Banerjee to tea at his residence during her Mumbai visit. The actor had earlier attended the inaugural function of last year’s Kolkata International Film Festival – where Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Speaking on her meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Banerjee said: "I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratan' of India Amitabh Bachchan and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also...I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also feature in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. Besides this, Big B will also be reuniting with Deepika for the Hindi remake of The Intern.