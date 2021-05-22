What iconic number he gave, recalls Himani Shivpuri on music director Raam Laxman's death

Mumbai: Actress Himani Shivpuri, who worked in films such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain", mourned the death of veteran music director Laxman of the Raam Laxman duo, who passed away on Saturday.

Himani told IANS: "It is definitely a huge loss because they have given such iconic numbers. All the songs Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain are so beautiful. These movies keep on playing even today and their songs are fresh as ever."

"Didi Tera Dewar was a perennial favourite in all marriages. So many songs -- it is really a huge loss. What iconic music he has given, and I just pray for the soul of the departed and offer my condolence to the family."

Laxman's real name was Vijay Patil. His partner Surendra passed away in 1976, soon after they signed the Mahendra Sandhu-starrer "Agent Vinod". Vijay continued to use his partner's name and continued creating music as Raam Laxman in Surendra's memory. Their major hits came in collaboration with Rajshri Productions.

"What beautiful numbers in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. That was my first commercial film. The song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana is so catchy and beautiful. The sitar in the Samdhan song of the film was also so beautiful. I have such beautiful memories of that film," Himani said.

She also reminisced about the tracks "Sunoji Dulhan" and "Maiya Yashodha" from "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" created by Raam Laxman.