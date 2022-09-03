New Delhi: The promotions of the most awaited movie of the decade, Bramhastra are well underway but the audience was quick to notice Mouni Roy missing from the promotions. The stunning actress will be joining the team for promotions soon. Her look in the trailer has caused the most excitement amongst fans on social media after the song Kesariya.

The real reason is far more enticing than one can imagine. According to sources, " the makers want to keep the audience in suspense about the main antagonist and what all she represents. They believe that Mouni Roy is the surprise weapon they want to keep under wraps to aid the story experience of the audience."

Many western movies including the most recent Spiderman Multiverse have actually used the same technique of not revealing important characters that are key to the surprise and suspense of the story.

The makers of Bramhastra too seem to be going the extra mile to the hype about her character and to keep the suspense alive. This star-studded movie series is geared up to release on 9th September 2022.