What Rakesh Roshan said about Hrithik and ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s decision to stay together temporarily during lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan ‘graciously volunteered’ to move in temporarily with him to co-parents their sons Hrehaan and Hredhaan. Moved by Sussanne’s gesture, Hrithik posted a heartwarming note for her on social media and thanked her for being supportive and understanding. His filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan is equally happy with Sussanne’s decision and said people need to support each other in this difficult time.

In an interview to SpotboyE, Rakesh Roshan said, "The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times."

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. They are always together when it comes to their sons and families. Both of them have been often spotted with each other on lunch, dinner dates and family holidays and recently they celebrated Hrehaan’s 14th birthday together with the family (but virtually).

Sussanne decided to move in with Hrithik last week when the 21-day lockdown was announced. In the post dedicated to her, Hrithik said, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.”

“Thank you, Sussanne, for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” Hrithik added.

Take a look:

Sweet, na?

Meanwhile, here’s how they celebrated Hrehaan’s birthday:

India is under complete lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in ‘War’. He hasn’t announced his next film yet.