Ranbir Kapoor

When Alia Bhatt was 'shy' to lean on Ranbir Kapoor's shoulder - Here's what happened on their first meeting

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating a couple of years ago.

When Alia Bhatt was &#039;shy&#039; to lean on Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s shoulder - Here&#039;s what happened on their first meeting

New Delhi: Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may have started dating only a couple of years ago, but the duo has known each other since a long time. Alia had earlier revealed that she had a crush on Ranbir, but do you know when the two stars first met each other? 

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, we'll share with you the story of their first meeting. Some 18 years ago, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make 'Balika Vadhu' with Ranbir, 20 then, and Alia, who was 11-years-old at that time. And, for the project's photoshoot, the duo met each other. 

In 2017, at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Awards, Ranbir and Alia opened up about their meeting. While Ranbir said that he has been a huge fan of Alia even before she became an actor, the actress opened up about her 'shy moment' from their meeting.

Alia revealed that she had to keep her head on Ranbir's shoulders for the photoshoot and she was too shy to that.

Years later, Alia and Ranbir are together. They fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and since then, they have been quite a fixture by each other's sides.

