When Disha Patani turned Nora Fatehi's life-saver, helped her drape a saree, check throwback photo

NEW DELHI: Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani are among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Both the actresses are extremely popular on social media and are enjoying immense fame and love from their fans. Their dance and workout videos go viral on the internet in no time. The duo also makes sure to keep their fans hooked by regularly giving updates from their daily routine. In fact, it would be no less than a treat for their fans if they got to see these divas sharing a frame together.

Well, we bring to you a throwback picture from 2016 when Disha came to Nora's rescue and helped her drape a saree for an event. Nora not only thanked the 'MS Dhoni' actress but also captured the moment and shared it on Instagram. She tagged the latter as her 'life-saver'.

Nora can be seen decked in a shimmery-lacy black saree with a broad golden border. And the actress gave all the credit to another Bollywood hottie Disha Patani for helping her drape the six-yard outfit. The outfit was for the Diwali bash at megastar Amitabh Bachchan at his Mumbai residence, according to an India Today report. "Thank you @dishapatani for draping my sari! life saver," Nora wrote in the caption, followed by kissing emojis, in the post, which dates back to 2016.

Well, all we can say is that Nora looked stupendous in everything she carried, be it a saree or her denim shorts. The 'Dilbar' girl shows us how to rock various styles, patterns and designs, looking simply amazing. Nora has donned indo-western to traditional saree looks on various occasions, leaving her fans in complete awe!

Speaking of their professional commitments, Nora carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her killer moves in songs like 'Dilbar Dilbar', 'Saki Saki', 'Garmi', 'Nachi Nachi', 'Kamariya' among others. Her music video - 'Naach Meri Rani' - has been viewed almost 40 crore times on YouTube. The peppy dance number continues to trend at the number one spot on the video-sharing website.

The Moroccon beauty was last seen in the chartbuster 'Chhor Denge'. She will next be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'.



On the other hand, Disha will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s directorial venture 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with Salman Khan, which is slated to be released on Eid this year. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s 'KTina' and Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'.

'Ek Villain 2' is the second installment of 2014 released 'Ek Villain' and also featured Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.