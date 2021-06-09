When Kumar Sanu and Meenakshi Seshadri’s romance rumours hit headlines!

New Delhi: Bollywood romances between actors is not a new thing. But a top actress dating a singer seldom makes it to headlines. But there has been an exception once.

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri ruled the 80s and early 90s with her performances. While surfing through the net, we found a Quora thread on her alleged link-ups and it was with popular singer Kumar Sanu.

The thread by a Bollywood blogger explains how Kumar Sanu was smitten by Meenakshi Seshadri.

Meenakshi, who also had a passion for singing was also inclined towards Sanu but denied her feelings initially as the famous singer was already married.

Soon, after all the struggles, the duo started dating and after a span of 3 years, they planned to get married. Kumar Sanu’s wife Rita Bhattacharya was expecting a baby at that point of time.

When she got a whiff of this rumoured romance, she confronted the singer. Earlier too, there were rumours regarding Kumar Sanu’s alleged link-ups.

Reportedly, the news spread like a wildfire that Rita Bhattacharya is divorcing Kumar Sanu because of Meenakshi Seshadri. This had a huge impact on Seshadri’s life as people started criticising her and this affected her work.

Therefore, the ‘Damini’ actress decided to take a backseat and cut all ties with the singer. She didn’t want to break his house.

Later, she got married and moved to the US, bidding Hindi cinema a goodbye.

Kumar Sanu eventually divorced his first wife Rita Bhattacharya and later got married to Saloni Bhattacharya.