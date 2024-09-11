Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora died by suicide and this news has left everyone shocked. The reports claim that the actress's father jumped out of his building at 9 am and currently the Mumbai police his investigating the entire incident. Malaika was extremely close to her parents. And there was a time when she had spoke about how her parents separation had deeply affected her and her sister Amrita Arora who was just 6 year old at that time.

Maharashtra | Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

In her old interview with Filmfare, Malaika had spoke about her parents separation and how her mother took the charge primarily for their upbringing." I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too."

In the same interview, Malaika credited her mom for a solid upbringing and for making them financially independent," My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms".

Malaika Arora was last night spotted for a dinner date with her friend. Currently, her ex-husband and Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan has reached her parents' residence after the unfortunate death news of her father came out.