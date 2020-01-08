When Meenakshi Seshadri waited for 8 hours in a queue and no one recognised her

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri, who ruled the 80s and early 90s left showbiz world after marrying an investment banker named Harish Mysore in 1995. She moved to the US and is currently settled there.

The actress who worked with almost all the A-lister actors back then was recently surprised that no one recognised her in America and even tweeted about it. Check it out:

Waiting in line to renew my drivers license. pic.twitter.com/cbytuzXAIi — Meenakshi Seshadri (@MinaxhiSeshadri) January 7, 2020

Waited for 6 hours pic.twitter.com/MK02bdsziz — Meenakshi Seshadri (@MinaxhiSeshadri) January 7, 2020

So the yesteryear actress was standing in a long queue for almost 8 hours to renew her driver's license and shared pictures from there. She posted how in America no one actually recognised that she was a Bollywood actress.

Oops. I calculated wrong. I waited 8 hours No one recognized me. This is America! pic.twitter.com/cpo8rCHwIp — Meenakshi Seshadri (@MinaxhiSeshadri) January 7, 2020

Well, Meenakshi was a popular name back in those days and starred in movies like Damini, Hero, Meri Jung, Allah Rakha, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, Shahenshah, Bees Saal Baad and Kshatriya to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Rishi Kapoor was liked by the audiences.

She was last seen in the 2016 film 'Ghayal: Once Again'. Meenakshi Seshadri is a trained classical dancer and knows several forms such as Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak and Odissi respectively.

The actress has also extended her love for dance in the States and runs a school named 'Cherish Dance School' to help others learn the performing arts.