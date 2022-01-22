हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka Chopra joked 'Nick and I are expecting', old video resurfaces - Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced that they became parents to a child via surrogacy.

When Priyanka Chopra joked &#039;Nick and I are expecting&#039;, old video resurfaces - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made an announcement on Saturday (Indian Timings) about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy. The star couple has turned parents and shared the good news with their fans on social media.

Both posted a similar message reading: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” 

 

Netizens were extremely happy for the couple and flooded social media with congratulatory comments and posts. 

A few of them even dug out Priyanka's old clip at the Jonas Brothers' Roast when she had jokingly hinted at expecting a baby with Nick. She had started her joke with 'Nick and I are expecting' but then went on to say that they're expecting to get drunk after the filming of the roast. 

However, now it seems she wasn't joking but actually telling the truth! 

Watch the old clip:

 

Earlier this month, talking about plans of starting a family and having children, Priyanka Chopra told Vanity Fair magazine in an interview, "They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Both Nick and Priyanka lead busy lives, when pointed to that, PeeCee gives fun reply saying, "No, we’re not too busy to practice,” she says. 

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.

