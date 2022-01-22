When Priyanka Chopra joked 'Nick and I are expecting', old video resurfaces - Watch

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made an announcement on Saturday (Indian Timings) about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy. The star couple has turned parents and shared the good news with their fans on social media.

Both posted a similar message reading: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Netizens were extremely happy for the couple and flooded social media with congratulatory comments and posts.

A few of them even dug out Priyanka's old clip at the Jonas Brothers' Roast when she had jokingly hinted at expecting a baby with Nick. She had started her joke with 'Nick and I are expecting' but then went on to say that they're expecting to get drunk after the filming of the roast.

However, now it seems she wasn't joking but actually telling the truth!

Watch the old clip:

So when Priyanka did the family roast and joked, “Nick and I are expecting… to get drunk tonight,” Nick wasn’t worried she was pregnant and hadn’t told him, he was worried she was going to let out the secret It all makes sense now lol, congratulations! — Cielo Alvarez (@cielooalvarez) January 21, 2022

“nick and i are expecting” SO U DIDNT LIE??? — ryssa !?! (@niallrmantics) January 21, 2022

Earlier this month, talking about plans of starting a family and having children, Priyanka Chopra told Vanity Fair magazine in an interview, "They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Both Nick and Priyanka lead busy lives, when pointed to that, PeeCee gives fun reply saying, "No, we’re not too busy to practice,” she says.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.