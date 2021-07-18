हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
When Priyanka Chopra said she sees ‘chhavi’ of her late father Ashok Chopra in hubby Nick Jonas!

New Delhi: Bollywood star and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned a year older today, i.e, on Sunday (July 18). Priyanka who is married to Nick Jonas feels that her hubby is quite similar to her late father Ashok Chopra. 

Recalling her 2019 interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress mentioned about her late father and husband Nick Jonas. She said, “The more I get to know him, yes. I feel I have married someone who is my dad’s chhavi. Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable.”

Heaping more and more praises on her husband, she said, "(Nick) is the most considerate man I’ve ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That’s eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug."

Priyanka had a strong connection with father late Ashok Chopra, who died after battling cancer. She even got 'Daddy's lil girl' inked on her right wrist. It was in honour of her late father who died after an year she got it inked. 

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in London, to shoot for her upcoming show 'Citadel'. The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.

We wish Priyanka Chopra a very Happy Birthday!

