shraddha arya

When Shraddha Arya and her gal gang had fun while waiting for her baraat, see video

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal. She introduced her husband to her Instafam last Wednesday.

When Shraddha Arya and her gal gang had fun while waiting for her baraat, see video
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Kundali Bhagya' actress Shraddha Arya, who recently tied the knot with Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Nagal, has been teasing her fas with photos and videos from her wedding festivities. 

In one of the videos, the bride and her friends are seen having a gala time while they waited for the groom and his baraat to arrive. The clip video shows the 34-year-old actress lip-syncing to the 2008 Miley Cyrus song 'He Could Be The One', which has become a rage on Instagram Reels. 

Shraddha, who is dressed up as a bride, is seen giving her own twist to the popular dance trend with her set of friends. "Wedding Day shenanigans, while my friends and I waited in the room for the Baraat that ran a bit behind schedule," Shraddha Arya wrote while sharing the video. 

The Instagram Reels video has been liked by over 2.5 lakh times. "Always wanted you to do this trend," wrote one fan in the comments section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal. She introduced her husband to her Instafam last Wednesday. She added a simple yet special caption to her post, with her new added last name."#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal," the caption read. 

For her wedding, Shraddha chose a traditional deep red-and-gold bridal lehenga along with multi-colour heavy jewellery. The actor looked beautiful with simplistic make-up.

Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a white sherwani with a red turban.Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.

