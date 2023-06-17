Where Is Babuji Girl Yana Gupta, Who Was Seen In Emraan Hashmi's Murder 2 Song? Check Her Then And Now Pics

New Delhi: Remember the famous Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo song from the movie Dum (2002)? Well, who doesn't, after all, we got to watch the gorgeous Yana Gupta groove to that sensational dance number. But after featuring in a few movies and item songs, the beautiful face made a quiet exit and has not been a part of any Bollywood project for the last many years. Where is Yana today, ever wondered?

WHO IS YANA GUPTA?

Yana Gupta is a Czech model turned Bollywood actress, who started off her modelling career at the age of 16, in Japan after graduating in Park Architecture and Gardening. When in India, she was at Rajneesh ashram in Pune. According to Wikipedia information, Yana met artist Satyakam Gupta at the ashram and later the two got married there in 2001.

However, the couple got divorced in 2005. It was in 2002, In 2002 that Yana Gupta was seen in 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo' song from the film Dum and guess what? she nailed it. Later, she also appeared in an item song in Venkatesh's Gharshana.

WHERE IS YANA GUPTA NOW?

Not much is known about her whereabouts today. But a few pictures by a photographer that he clicked in 2021 and 2022 are available on social media. Let's take a look at how Yana Gupta looks now:

YANA GUPTA CONTROVERSY

Back in 2010, Yana Gupta courted controversy when at a children's charity event she was captured without her innerwear. She reportedly called it a wardrobe malfunction but many trolled her and brushed it aside as a publicity stunt.

She also performed in the Bigg Boss 6 finale and was a finalist in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa before losing to Meiyang Chang.

Babuji Girl Yana Gupta was last seen in the film Dassehra (2018) starring Neil Nitin Mukesh. She did a dance number titled 'Joganiya'.