Who is Divita Rai? Know all about the Miss Universe 2023 contestant representing India

New Delhi: Divita Rai, who won the Miss Diva Universe 2022 title in August last year is all set to rule the ramp for Miss Universe 2023 title, scheduled to take place in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model, hailing from Karnataka, India was crowned by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu last year. She has made it to the top 16 in this year's beauty pageant.

Who is Divita Rai?

Divita Rai is an architect and model by profession. She pursued modeling along with her graduation in Architecture from Mumbai. She also takes a deep interest in sports like badminton, basketball, painting, music and reading.

Miss Universe 2023

The Miss Universe 2023 competition will be taking place in the American city of New Orleans, Louisiana and the winner will be crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning Miss Universe.

Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai

Divita always wanted to win the crown, has always dreamt of becoming Miss India. In one of her interviews with Zoom, she even revealed that her grandmother used to dress up with the crown and sash as a little girl.

Rai even revealed that she has participated many times in the competition before, but did not qualify. She reached the top three spots for Miss Diva 2021 but lost the crown to the winner Harnaaz Sandhu. But the runner-up title was not enough for Divita who took part in the following year's Miss Diva 2022, and this time there was no holding her back, she won!

Not just that, you will be delighted to know that at Miss Diva 2021 competition, she won the titles of Miss IQ, Miss Lifestyle, and Miss Sudoku.

Divita Rai unknown facts

In her interview with healthshots.com, she was also very open about her struggle with PCOS, a problem that many women are facing and fighting today. Divita Rai told the media that she defines her personality as adaptable and she owes it to her growing-up years. She switched six schools, traveled extensively and lived in several places during her childhood.