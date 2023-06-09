Who Is Lady Ambani Of Bollywood? Learn More About Her And Her Special Connection With Suniel Shetty

One Bollywood celebrity who has built a name for himself through his marvellous acting and action is Sunil Shetty. He is also one of Bollywood's richest actors. Sunil Shetty frequently portrayed a successful businessman in films, but in reality, he even earns more than that. His wife Mana Shetty is known as the lady Ambani of bollywood who plays a significant role in his income. While we all know a lot about Suniel Shetty, the star, here's all you need to know about Mana Shetty, the actor's wife, in detail. Check it out below:

Why is Mana Shetty Known As The Lady Ambani Of Bollywood?

Mana Shetty, Sunil Shetty's wife, is essentially a superwoman and goes by a different name. You'll be astounded to learn about all the enterprises she's operating in tandem. She is, of course, not only a successful businessman but also a successful social worker and real estate queen. That’s one of the reasons why she is known as Lady Ambani of Bollywood. Her net worth is around $2 million.

According to reports, Mana Shetty started a real estate project called S2 together with her husband Sunil Shetty, under which she built 21 luxury villas in Mumbai. Each villa measures about 6,500 square feet and is lavish. Mana Shetty also owns a lifestyle store where she sells everything from luxury goods to home decor on a daily basis.

Mana Shetty's Social Work

Mana Shetty is involved in social work as well. She is actively involved with the non-profit organisation Save The Children. The philanthropist frequently organises fundraising and charitable events for this NGO. Additionally, she organises shows, the earnings from which are utilised to help poor women. Additionally, she also organises an exhibition named 'Araaish', the money obtained from which is used to help underprivileged women. She also runs a clothing brand named "Mana and Isha" along with her sister.

Suniel And Mana Shetty's Love Story

Suniel Shetty first encountered Mana at Pastry Palace, a spot he usually went to with his friends on the Napean Sea Road. Suniel became friends with Mana's sister Isha so he could meet her and become closer to Mana. Suniel asked his friend to throw a party and invite Mana after realising she was the one for him after a few encounters with her. After the party, apparently, the duo went for a bike ride and soon enough realised they had called for each other. Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty chose December 25, 1991, to tie the knot. And every year since, they pick a destination to celebrate their anniversary. The couple is blessed with a daughter Athiya Shetty who has carved her own niche in the Hindi film industry and son Ahan Shetty, who reportedly make his debut in Bollywood soon.