Who Was Nisha Noor? She Worked With Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Lost All Her Money, Found Sleeping On Street And Died Of AIDS

New Delhi: Think showbiz, think glitter, glamour, and spotlights. But behind all this glitter and flashy lifestyle is a dark side that still remains hidden from the public eye. While some managed to climb the ladder of success and fame, not everyone from them is able to maintain stardom. A few artists failed miserably and could not revive their careers in the glamour industry.

One such name that strikes here is glam queen Nisha Noor, whose life is a reminder of the dark side of the film industry. Nisha was a popular name in the Indian film industry during the 80s. She worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films and was known for her glamorous and bold roles.



At the peak of her career, Nisha Noor worked with renowned directors like Balachandran, Visu and Chandrashekar and she romanced megastars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on-screen. She also worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan during her successful stint as actor. Apart from a successful career in the glamour industry, she also had a strong fanbase. However. things turned downhill for Nisha after a few years when she started receiving limited offers from the film industry. This continued for a few years after which Nisha struggled to find any work in the industry.



During this tough situation, Nisha lost all her hard-earned money and did not receive any support from her family or friends. Several reports mentioned that Nisha stopped receiving work from the industry, she decided to quit films following which a producer allegedly forced her into prostitution. However, this report could not be validated.

Nisha remained out of touch with the film industry for a long period of time.





After a long time later, Nisha Noor was finally found in a horrifying condition, sleeping on a street outside a dargah. The actor was found extremely weak when she was rescued by Tamil NGO Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam. It was later found that Nisha Noor was suffering from AIDS. She passed away in 2007 while getting treated at a hospital.