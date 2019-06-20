close

Shahid Kapoor

Why Shahid Kapoor doesn't like watching some of his films

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor says he doesn't want to waste his time by watching some of his films.

Shahid opened up about films that inspired him to become an actor and what he enjoys watching during a conversation on IMDb original series "The Insider's Watchlist", read a statement. 

"My love for Hindi cinema kicked in when I watched Guru Dutt in 'Pyaasa' and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'... These are the films that just stayed with me," Shahid said. 

"I watched whatever came on Doordarshan like 'He-Man'. But now, I am very selective of what I watch. 

"There are some films of my own I won't waste time watching as they don't do it for me. Sometime I watch a film and realise it wasn't the kind of film I would I go the theatre for," he added. 

The actor also spoke about his favourite evergreen film, saying "'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' is my favourite. If you think 'Andaz Apna Apna' is great, you need to watch 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' to know why 'Andaz Apna Apna happened'."

At the moment, he is looking forward to the release of "Kabir Singh", which also stars Kiara Advani. It is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.

 

Tags:
Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor moviesKabir Singharjun reddy
