Why Taapsee Pannu is facing Twitter's ire for cryptic dig at 'Kabir Singh' director

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu is being trolled severely on Twitter after she reacted in an 'insensitive manner' to the murder case of a 19-year-old aspiring model in Pune.

To the report which said that the girl's boyfriend allegedly killed her on suspicion over her "character", Taapsee said, "Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this 'act' was to validate his TRUE love for her."

She appeared to be taking an indirect jibe at 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who in an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, had defended the slap scene in his film.

Facing flak for her tweet, Taapsee defended herself by posting another statement. "Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me and my tweet. Thank you, it was nice not knowing you," she tweeted.

However, it seems that the damage was already done and tweets condemning her post have been shared in plenty. "Not in a good taste, Tapsee" and "no sarcasm over the death of a person" are some of the comments on her post.

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

'Kabir Singh' was criticised for "glorifying toxic masculinity", after which Sandeep in the interview said, "When you are deeply in love connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there."