Why Tamannaah Bhatia is excited about 'November Story'

Tamannaah Bhatia's can't stop gushing about her upcoming web series "November Story."

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's can't stop gushing about her upcoming web series "November Story", a murder mystery that casts her as a young ethical hacker named Anuradha, who is trying to sell her father's house so she can pay for his Alzheimer's treatment.

"When I first heard the narration of 'November Story' from director Ram Subramanian, I could have never anticipated that the storyline was going to be so layered. I have never watched a crime thriller series that is so complex and intriguing at the same time, and one that engages audiences in every episode like an authentic whodunit," she says.

"What commences as a plain Jane murder spirals into the unleashing of a series of hair-raising events interlaced with a multitude of characters and narratives that come to the fore, raising more and more questions while building mystery around the killer and motive," she promises.

The seven-episode whodunit also features Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna among others, and releases on May 20 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Tamannaah BhatiaNovember Storymurder mysteryPasupathyGM KumarAruldassVivek Prasanna
