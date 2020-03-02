हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

Will do whatever possible to bring peace: Rajinikanth

According to K.M. Baqavi, TNJUS President, Rajinikanth assured the delegation that he would do the needful.

Will do whatever possible to bring peace: Rajinikanth
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has said that he would do whatever possible within his capacity to bring peace in the country.

In a tweet late Sunday, Rajinikanth said he was happy to meet the officials of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS) and hear their views.

"I second their views that love, unity and peace should be the main goal of a country," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, TNJUS members met Rajinikanth and apprised him of issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to K.M. Baqavi, TNJUS President, Rajinikanth assured the delegation that he would do the needful.

 

Tags:
RajinikanthRajinikanth moviesTamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma: As artiste & producer only tried new things

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Death toll increased in Delhi Riots, Body recovered from sewer