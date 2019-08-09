Wives on tour: Priyanka Chopra posts pics from Jonas Brothers' tour

Miami: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared photographs from the Jonas Brothers` 'Happiness Begins' world tour, which kicked off here.

After posting a string of Instagram stories and videos from the concert, Priyanka shared the photographs with her 'J sisters' -- Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

She captioned the image: "#wivesontour Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner."

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actress had also shared an image of herself along with her husband Nick Jonas, Sophie with Joe Jonas and Danielle with Kevin Jonas.

"Family. Happiness Begins sold out tour! Crushed it! So proud of you guys," she captioned it.

On the work front, Priyanka is elated that her film 'The Sky Is Pink', helmed by Shonali Bose, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13.

'The Sky Is Pink' is a love story of a couple -- Aditi and Niren Chaudhary -- spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter -- Aisha Chaudhary, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness.