Diana Penty

Woah! Can you identify this 'Cocktail' actress from her childhood picture?

Diana posted a childhood picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a long frock paired with reading glasses and is playing around with a pan and spatula.

Woah! Can you identify this &#039;Cocktail&#039; actress from her childhood picture?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/dianapenty

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Diana Penty has shared a throwback picture from her childhood days and feels that she has aged.

Diana posted a childhood picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a long frock paired with reading glasses and is playing around with a pan and spatula.

"Boy, have I aged #FBF," she wrote as the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

 

Speaking about her upcoming slate of work, Diana, who was last seen on screen in the 2018 film 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi', will next be seen in 'Shiddat', which also stars Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

She will also be seen in a romantic music video titled 'Challon ke nishaan' along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The music video is directed by Bosco Martis. Sung by Stebin Ben, the song has been composed by Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar.

 

