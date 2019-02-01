हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sneha Ullal

Women are more than just pretty faces: Sneha Ullal

Actress Sneha Ullal, who has become the brand ambassador of a perfume brand, says that a woman has more substance and is not just a pretty face.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sneha Ullal, who has become the brand ambassador of a perfume brand, says that a woman has more substance and is not just a pretty face.

Talking about her image and adding value to any brand, Sneha told IANS here: "In 2019, I am going to re-brand myself completely. I want to establish the fact that women are more than just pretty faces. We, the modern women across the globe, are women of substance rather than just eye candy.

"The constant use of words like bombshell, element of glamour etc should be stopped because that is how we women are always slotted in the business," added the "Lucky: No Time For Love" actress.

Sneha was announced as the global brand ambassador of the Middle Eastern perfume brand Fasih Perfumes launched in India on Friday.

Talking about this new role, she said: "I don't intend to just remain a pretty face of their product and be in their ad films only, I intend to develop the brand here."

