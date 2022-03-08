हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Women's Day: Vicky gives a shout out to his 'world' Katrina and mom Veena, shares pic!

It is raining wishes for women in Bollywood, on the occasion of Women's Day and the latest to post a loving wish is none other than actor Vicky Kaushal.

Women&#039;s Day: Vicky gives a shout out to his &#039;world&#039; Katrina and mom Veena, shares pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: It is raining wishes for women in Bollywood, on the occasion of Women's Day and the latest to post a loving wish is none other than actor Vicky Kaushal.

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram account to post a heartwarming picture of his wife, actor Katrina Kaif and his mother, Veena Kaushal. Veena is seen hugging Katrina lovingly, while the latter is all smiles.

 

Vicky posted an endearing caption, which read, "My strength. My world." He added a heart emoji to the caption.

Choreographer Bosco Martis was all hearts to the picture.

Fans too showered their love on the endearing picture, in the comments section. One fan commented, "Awwww this is so cute!! God bless them", while another one wrote, "Soooooo cute @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif".

Earlier, Katrina had posted a wish for her lovely sisters in an adorable Instagram post.

 

The two love birds tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky Kaushalspecial posthis worldKatrina Kaifmom Veenasaas-bahu picWomen's DayInternational Women's DayWomen's Day 2022
Next
Story

'You took a part of our hearts with you': Akshay Kumar mourns demise of his dog Cleo

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian army destroys police station in Kharkiv's Izium