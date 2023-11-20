trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690228
WORLD CUP 2023

World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol React As India Loses Final Against Australia

Several celebrities took to social media to share their message for Team India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 08:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
B-Town celebrities laud Team India's play at World Cup 2023 final.

NEW DELHI: Bollywood celebrities have shared their disappointment and gratitude for Team India as the country lost the CWC World Cup final to Australia after putting up a strong play on Nov 19, 2023, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

It was a nail-biting match with great performances by both teams. The Men in Blue succumbed to a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Following the heartbreaking defeat, several B-Town celebrities took to social media reacting to the loss and praising the efforts of Team India with their heartfelt message. 

Boman Irani: We played superbly throughout. They played superbly today! 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Congratulations Australia. Well played India.

Abhishek Bachchan: A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey.

Amitabh Bachchan: 

Shah Rukh Khan: The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.

Kajol: Well played team India. Congratulations Australia on another World Cup!

Vivek Oberoi: Super heartbroken, especially Vivaan Commendable play by our #teamindia throughout this series. Today could have been our big W but through and through we will be the biggest fans of our #MenInBlue and the next cup will be ours. Jai Hind. This was the second time India and Australia clashed in this edition of the ICC ODI World Cup. The two teams played each other on October 8 and India won by six wickets.

Prakash Raj: Congratulations Australia. Thank you INDIA for the wonderful cricket you played through out the tournament.. we are Proud of you .. Loveyou. #CWC23Final.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Just a bad day at the office @indiancricketteam. You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of #WorldCup2023. Thank you for the adrenaline! Well played!

