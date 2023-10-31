World Mental Health Month: Deepika Padukone Launches 'The Seen On Screen Edit' From Her Closet

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has repeatedly dazzled audiences with her sartorial choices, whether on or off-screen. A while ago, the actress had opened up her closet to the audience for a good cause, called 'The Deepika Padukone Closet', the proceeds of which go to charity, for 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation'.

Following several successful themed editions of the Deepika Padukone Closet, the actress has now released a new edition titled "The Seen on Screen Edit."

Deepika Padukone Closet fans are in for a special treat! To commemorate World Mental Health Month, the actor and philanthropist included some unexpected gems in her monthly charity closet, including prized memorabilia from her personal collection, including actual pieces worn in hit songs and films such as Bajirao Mastani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Housefull.

Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to share "The Seen on Screen Edit" that comes from her on-screen memorabilia of outfits to commemorate Mental Health Month.

She captioned her post, "The Seen on Screen Edit is here! I've picked from my personal collection of screen memorabilia to make #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset extra special to close out #MentalHealthMonth. There's pieces I've so treasured from Bajirao Mastani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, xXx and much more! AND there's a wide range to pick from so there's something for everyone! As always, proceeds support @tlfoundation initiatives. Thank You to everyone who joins me on this journey to raise awareness on Mental Health.”

This year has undoubtedly been a blockbuster one for Deepika Padukone with Pathaan earlier this year and now, her special appearance in Jawan gathering love from all corners! She is now all set to grace the silver screen in 2024 with 3 mega releases of Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD & Singham Again!