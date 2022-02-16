Would have never become a star without Bappi Da's songs: Govinda

NEW DELHI: Govinda feels it was Bappi Lahiri's songs that helped him achieve the "star" status.

After learning about Bappi Lahiri's demise, Govinda took to Instagram and wrote, "God bless your soul Bappi Da. Would have never become a star without your music. My condolence to the Lahiri family. You may have left us but your music will always remain in our hearts."

'I Am a Street Dancer', 'Main Aya Tere Liye', and 'Main Pyaar Ki Pujaran' are some of the songs that Bappi Lahiri had sung for Govinda.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to obstructive sleep apnea.'

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed.