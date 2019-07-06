close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

WWE's Singh Brothers praise Varun Dhawan

"On set of our latest blockbuster Bollywood Project. And a special shoutout to a huge fan of WWE and Bollywood superstar himself, Varun," the Singh Brothers tweeted.

WWE&#039;s Singh Brothers praise Varun Dhawan

Ottawa: WWE famous players Singh Brothers have praised actor Varun Dhawan, saying he is going to be great in his upcoming film "Coolie No. 1" remake.

The Singh Brothers, who fight under the ring names Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, created a fake award ceremony and presented Bollywood award to Varun.

"On set of our latest blockbuster Bollywood Project. And a special shoutout to a huge fan of WWE and Bollywood superstar himself, Varun," the Singh Brothers tweeted.

Retweeting their post, Varun thanked the wrestlers for their gesture.

Varun wrote: "Hahaha...Thank you. I will try living up to this honour my boys."

Tags:
Varun DhawanSingh Brotherscoolie no 1 remake
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan reminisced old times on off day

Must Watch

PT8M24S

New evidence proves Dawood Ibrahim hiding in Pakistan's Karachi