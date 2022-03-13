हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam celebrates husband Aditya Dhar's first birthday post wedding

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar received a plethora of wishes as he turned a year older on Saturday, but what caught fans' attention was the sweetest birthday note posted by his wife-actor Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam celebrates husband Aditya Dhar&#039;s first birthday post wedding
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar received a plethora of wishes as he turned a year older on Saturday, but what caught fans' attention was the sweetest birthday note posted by his wife-actor Yami Gautam.

Yami took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures featuring herself with Aditya.

 

"Happy birthday to my love. Forever," she captioned the post adding red heart emoticons.

The post garnered more than five lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities.

Aditya also reacted to the post by writing, "All my pictures should always be with you, cos standing next to me makes me look like a million bucks!" in the comments sections.
Yami re-shared the pictures on her Instagram stories and with each picture she penned a different note.

Alongside the first snap that features the couple dressed in heavy traditional attires while posing for the camera, Yami wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ADITYA," with a red heart emoticon.

With the second candid picture of the duo laughing, Yami wrote, "And that's how life feels with you my love," adding red heart emoticons.

Alongside the third candid snap of Aditya, Yami wrote, "Forever," adding a red heart emoticon.

For the unversed, this is Aditya's first birthday post his wedding with actor Yami Gautam.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yami Gautamcelebrateshusband Aditya Dharfirst birthdaypost weddingadorable picturesheart-warming post
Next
Story

Archana Puran Singh calls memes on Navjot Singh Sidhu and her ‘strange’, says is willing to move on from TKSS

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv