Yami Gautam collaborates with TikTok app

Mumbai: After being lauded for her role of a TikTok sensation in the movie "Bala", actress Yami Gautam has now collaborated with the social media video application.

TikTok helps people to create and share short lip-sync, comedy and talent videos online. So, Yami will be seen interacting with a few TikTok stars and making videos as well.

On her collaboration, Yami said: "This was the first time that the app which is so widely popular and its fixation with the virtual world was so beautifully executed. It's a big world on this app alone and I had no idea till I began researching.

"A friend who's actually an expert on it, guided me through the world of Tik Tok. I took my homework seriously. The medley of videos has worked in the film. So, when they saw the impact of the characters using the apps popularity, they reached out to do a collaboration. The app is fun and has a great reach. I hope this will be a great collaboration."

Apart from films, Yami was recently chosen as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019.