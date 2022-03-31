Yami Gautam Dhar applauds the historical win of CODA at the Academy Awards!

MUMBAI: It's a landmark moment in the history of global cinema as CODA won the Best Picture Award at the Oscars! A first ever instance of a movie released on a streaming platform making it big at the Academy Awards!

Talented actress Yami Gautam Dhar posted about it on social media mentioning 'Wow That's encouraging'. Content in its varied forms has been accepted worldwide and a streaming movie winning the top most accolade is truly phenomenal.

It's a mark of significance which breaks the shackles of the debates with content that's released on the big screen and on streaming platforms. Yami Gautam Dhar who is right now busy promoting her upcoming flick 'Dasvi' has garnered critical acclaim for her earlier movie 'A Thursday' released on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actress played the role of a teacher who takes her own students' captive to make an impactful point in regards to women and children' safety in the society.

It's worthwhile to note that Yami has been widely appreciated for her role in 'A Thursday' which was also released on a streaming platform.

People posted encouraging and appreciative messages on social media all over highlighting the sensitive plot and the skill with which Yami played her role. Even weeks after its release, 'A Thursday' is still being talked about on social media making it clear that the topicality and performances define how good a movie is irrespective of the mode of its release.

