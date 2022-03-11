Yami Gautam saves herself from an oops moment, netizens ask 'what exactly is she wearing?' WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam was papped in the city some days back for the success party of her recent release 'A Thursday'. Flashing her gorgeous smile, the Bollywood stunner posed for the waiting shutterbugs. However, after getting out of her car, Yami had a sort of oops moment which she averted.

Yami Gautam wore a feather dress and posed for clicks. Somehow the actress knew her outfit could give her trouble so she looked mindful of the fact and tried to avoid any slip here and there.

Famous celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram. While some fans appreciated Yami's glam look while others were unhappy with the dress, the actress was wearing. Check out the video and the comments below:

On the work front, Yami Gautam is basking high after the success of her thriller film 'A Thursday' which streamed recently on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress's intense character in 'A Thursday' has unfolded a new shade of her acting spectacle. She received rave reviews from critics for her role as 'Naina'.

Yami will next be seen in films including Lost, OMG2, Dhoom Dham, Dasvi, among others which are to be announced soon.