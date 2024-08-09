Yash Honors Light Boy At Film 'Toxic' Muhurat Puja

New Delhi: While these ceremonies are often graced by the presence of industry veterans or lead actors, it was Megastar Yash who stole the spotlight with a heartfelt and humble gesture.

In a departure from tradition, Yash chose to honor one of the unsung heroes of the film industry—the light boy—by having him clap the ceremonial slate to signify the start of the production. This thoughtful act of recognition not only highlighted Yash's humility but also set a warm and inclusive tone for the project.

Yash, known for his genuine and down-to-earth nature, has once again demonstrated his commitment to his team. Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the star’s gesture, with one user noting, "A light boy clapped the ceremonial slate to mark the muhurata of #ToxicTheMovie

A fairytale for Grown-ups

#ToxicShootBegins #ToxicManiaBegins

#YashBOSS"

Yash’s decision to spotlight a crew member underscores his dedication to acknowledging and valuing every individual who contributes to the success of a film. As the production of ‘Toxic’ begins, this touching moment serves as a reminder of the compassion and generosity that define Yash both on and off the screen.