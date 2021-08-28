हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: Court raps singer for non-appearance, says 'no one is above law'

Yo Yo Honey Singh moved an application seeking exemption from appearance in the case, citing medical reasons. Meanwhile, his wife, Shalini Talwar, appeared physically before the court.

Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: Court raps singer for non-appearance, says &#039;no one is above law&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday came down heavily on Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh for not appearing before it in a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

"No one is above the law. Surprised to see how this case is being taken so lightly," metropolitan magistrate Tania Singh said.

Singh moved an application seeking exemption from appearance in the case, citing medical reasons. Meanwhile, his wife, Shalini Talwar, appeared physically before the court.

Expressing displeasure, the court told Singh's lawyer, "Honey singh has not appeared. You have not filed his income affidavit and are not prepared with the arguments."

The metropolitan magistrate gave Singh one last opportunity to appear before the court, and asked him not to repeat this conduct again.

Shalini Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act.

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, appearing for Singh, filed a reply to her complaint and apprised the court that she has already taken all the valuables with her, including jewellery, and can come to reside at her in-laws' home in Noida in 15 days.

"We are ready to accommodate her. We will build a wall. It can be provided to her in 15 days," Mukherjee said, adding that Singh has two properties costing around Rs 4 crores, of which a property worth Rs 1 crore belongs to Shalini Talwar.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

In her plea, Talwar charted out how she was physically assaulted by Singh over the last 10 years. She has also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

The 38-year-old woman claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

Talwar alleged that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to the extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".

 

