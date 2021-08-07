Yo Yo Honey Singh's FIRST statement on wife Shalini Talwar's domestic violence allegations - Read on

New Delhi: Days after Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar came out with shocking allegations of domestic violence and mental harassment, the rapper broke his silence on the matter. He took to Instagram to issue an official statement and denied all of the allegations against him and his family. He called them 'false and malicious' and expressed he is 'deeply pained' and 'distressed' by them.

He wrote in his statement, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature."

"I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings," he added.

The rapper reiterated, "I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon."

"The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh," he concluded.

Read his statement here:

For the unversed, wife of Punjabi singer Honey Singh Shalini Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a "farm animal...Being treated cruelly".

According to a PTI report, she revealed how Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally so much so that she almost started identifying herself as a 'farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly'.

Talwar also levelled cheating allegations against her husband, saying that he used to frequently have casual sex with multiple women, not wear his wedding ring, and mercilessly beat her for releasing their marriage pictures online.

Besides this, she also claimed that once her father-in-law walked into her room in inebriated condition while she was changing her clothes and grazed his hands over her chest.

(With PTI inputs)