YouTuber Gauravzone, who made his dog ‘fly’, arrested for filming at ‘Nidhivan Raj’

Mathura: Delhi-based YouTuber Gaurav Sharma was arrested by the UP Police on Sunday (November 14) from his residence in the Capital for allegedly shooting a video inside ‘Nidhivan Raj' in Vrindavan during night time a week ago, officials said.

According to a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play ‘raas lila' during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time.

Gaurav Sharma uploaded the video of the same on his popular YouTube channel Gauravzone - which has more than 4 million followers, on November 9. However, he had later deleted the video after it received flak from priests for shooting a film inside the holy place.

While Gaurav has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

During interrogation, Gaurav admitted that he had shot the video at the holy place during the night of November 6 along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said.

An FIR under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station following a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, according to the officials.

This is not the first time that Gaurav has been arrested for his content on his YouTube channel. The social media blogger was previously arrested in May this year after the video of him making his pet dog float in the air by tying him to helium-filled balloons went viral. He had later deleted the video and apologized for his actions.

