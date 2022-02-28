हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh wishes 'mama bear' and wife Hazel Keech on birthday with special post - Check it out

 In January this year, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Yuvraj Singh wishes &#039;mama bear&#039; and wife Hazel Keech on birthday with special post - Check it out

Mumbai: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on Monday, penned a heartfelt post for his wife Hazeel Keech on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, "Happy birthday mama bear.. don't eat too much cake alone.. See you soon my babies @hazelkeechofficial."

Apart from Yuvraj, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan’s wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge also extended birthday greetings to Hazel.

"Happy birthday Hazel and many many congratulations.. take care," Sagarika wished.

For the unversed, Yuvraj tied the knot with `Bodyguard` fame actor Hazel in 2016. In January this year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

They shared the news by posting a joint statement on their respective Twitter handles and requested privacy for the family.

"To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," the joint statement read.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hazel KeechHappy Birthday Hazel KeechYuvraj SinghBollywoodCricket
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian flies to LA in her brand new $95 million private jet, take a peek inside! - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: The threat of nuclear war looms large over the world