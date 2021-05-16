हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DC films

Zack Snyder hopes he gets to make more DC films in future

Filmmaker Zack Snyder says his fans want him to make more DC films.

Zack Snyder hopes he gets to make more DC films in future
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Zack Snyder says his fans want him to make more DC films, and he hopes the makers Warner Bros let him do so.

Snyder has directed DC films such as "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice", "Man Of Steel" and "Watchmen" in the past.

"I don't know what could be done as you go forward other than, I think the fan movement is so strong and the fan community is so -- the intention is so pure -- and I really have huge respect for it," he said in an interview with Jake's Takes, according to contactmusic.com.

He added: "I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with them and that they would see that there's this massive fandom that wants more of them, but who knows what they'll do."

The filmmaker was making "Justice League" in 2017, when he took a break to mourn the death of his daughter Autumn. Joss Whedon replaced him and changed the film, a move that has been criticised by fans. A big campaign subsequently broke out in Snyder's support.

