Zakir Khan Shares Insight On 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare' Season 3

Comedian Zakir Khan has recently unveiled the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare'.Viewers can look forward to being captivated by the third installment's distinct mix of comedy and satire. The third part also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharmarma, Venus Singh, and Kumar Varun in pivotal roles.

Featuring Zakir Khan as Ronny in the new franchise installment, the character seems promising as he embarks on a fresh adventure and faces new challenging tasks that push him into complex situations. Talking about his character Zakir shared," If I had to describe Ronny's character in one line, it would be 'his intention is right, but his methods are wrong'.

He tries to balance out these two things and his journey has revolved around the same since the past two seasons. In the latest season, viewers will see his defeat, betrayal, and how he comes out of it. The transformation makes this season truly magical, and everyone will enjoy watching it.

He further added, "I relate to Ronny's character, there are quite a few similarities between the real and reel personalities. I relate to his character on many levels, from his approach to tackling situations to his bond with his loved ones and how he is always ready to help others."

An enticing trailer offers a glimpse into its fusion of politics and comedy. Season 3 is exclusively streaming on Amazon Mini TV for free.