Zee Bollywood celebrates Khiladi Akshay Kumar's birthday with his action entertainers

Main har test pass karke dikhaonga…chahe yeh mera blood test kyun nah lele'.

This iconic dialogue from the movie 'Khiladi 786' perfectly describes the blockbuster journey of Bollywood's 101% Shuddh Khiladi – Akshay Kumar.

With his electrifying charm and undying spirit, the model turned actor has been ruling the audience's hearts since 1991. Be it action, comedy, drama or romance, the versatile actor has and continues to nail every role with perfection.

Touted as the ultimate entertainer, Akshay has time and again proved his acting prowess with 101% Shuddh blockbuster entertainers like Khiladi, Mohra, Singh is King and many more. From iconic characters to spectacular acting to hair raising stunts or be it setting new trends in the industry, Akshay Kumar is Bollywood's 101% Shuddh all-round Khiladi.

As the actor turns 53 on 9th September, Zee Bollywood, the 101% Shuddh Bollywood channel will celebrate his birthday with an action-packed binge-worthy movie festival - 'Bollywood Ka Khiladi.

Kickstart your day with the 101% Shuddh tashn se bhari film 'Khiladi' at 7:45 am. Directed by Abbas Mustan, the action thriller revolves around four best friends and how their innocent prank brings a tsunami of unfortunate events in their lives.

Second, in line is director Rajiv Rai's 101% Shuddh blockbuster film 'Mohra'. The movie narrates the story of Vishal, a prisoner who is released from the jail and hired by Mr Jindal to eliminate his rival gang. As Vishal starts killing the criminals, his encounter with inspector Amar makes him realize that he is being used a pawn by Mr Jindal. Watch this top-notch crime thriller at 11 am. Treat your lazy afternoon with the 101% Shuddh drama film 'Aitraaz' at 2:30 pm. Directed by the dynamic duo, Abbas-Mustan, this masterpiece revolves around Raj, a married man who fights his employers' wife to prove his innocence.

Prepare for the sundown with the 101% Shuddh masala film 'Singh is King' at 5:45 pm. This wholesome family entertainer is one of the biggest hits for Akshay Kumar that got a thunderous response at the box office.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film revolves around a small-town guy 'Happy' who becomes the king of Australian underworld due to a series of misadventures. Ending the celebration with a blast will be the 101% Shuddh action-comedy film 'Khiladi 786'. Premiering at 9 pm, this movie is a total entertainment package that narrates the story of a below-average guy who is trying to woo the daughter of a don and prove his mettle to her father.

With such blockbuster binge-worthy movie list on 9th September, all Akshay fans are in for an awesome treat.

Join Zee Bollywood on 9th September in celebrating Akshay Kumar's birthday with the 'Bollywood Ka Khiladi' movie festival!