Zee Exclusive: Reason behind Anil Kapoor's apology to Indian Air Force

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane also accompanied the actor and talked about his upcoming project.

New Delhi: Classic actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have come onboard for a project titled 'AK vs AK'. The venture has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. In an exclusive interview with Zee News, veteran actor Anil Kapoor explained the reason behind his apology to the Indian Air Force. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane also accompanied the actor and talked about his upcoming project.

Being a responsible celebrity, Anil Kapoor reacted to the whole controversy. He said, "We honour and respect Indian Air Force, therefore if anything wrong has been pointed out, we must apologise. We didn't do it intentionally, and I wanted to clarify that I am not playing an Air Force officer in the film, rather am playing Anil Kapoor (myself)."

"And at that point in time my daughter (Sonam) is shown as being kidnapped and am angry - that was the anguish. I apologised because I didn't want others to take advantage of it and cash in on it. That's why I shared a video saying that it was unintentional", he added. 

Written by Avinash Sampath, AK vs AK revolves around the story of a film director who kidnaps the daughter of a star and shoots it as the star searches for her. Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor play supporting roles in the film. 

The film will stream on Netflix from December 24, 2020.

 

