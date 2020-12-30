Zee readers poll 2020: Was Sushant Singh Rajput's demise the biggest Bollywood news story?

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 in his apartment in Mumbai. Sushant’s demise spread a wave of shock among his fans and Bollywood fraternity and became one of the most talked-about topics in the country.

In our latest Zee Readers Poll 2020, we have asked, “What was the 'biggest #news' of 2020 for you?” Apart from SSR’s demise, the other options include COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccine, Lockdown, India-China border, Farmers Protest and Farm Laws to name a few.

Sushant’s death case is currently investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has stated that it is still looking into all aspects and no “aspect has been ruled out as on date”.

After the actor’s death, his family had claimed that the bollywood actor did not die from suicide and was murdered.

They also lodged an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9, 2020 in a drugs probe related to the actor’s death. Rs 15 crore money laundering allegation made by Sushant’s family against Rhea is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In the Bollywood drugs case, many stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa have come under the NCB scanner and have been probed so far.

The 34-year-old actor’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’, also starring Sanjana Sanghi released on Disney+Hotstar after his death. Sushant made his TV debut as a lead in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ opposite Ankita Lokhande, while he made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film ‘Kai Po Che!’

Sushant’s family, fans who participated in the ‘Justice for SSR’ campaign and flooded the social media with the famous hashtag still await the conclusion to the probe related to the demise of their favourite star.

