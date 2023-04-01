Zendaya Stuns In Deep-Blue Saree, Tom Holland Looks Dashing On Day 2 Of NMACC Event

New Delhi: If Day One of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening in Mumbai on Friday night was all about the entertainment world -- from Rajinikanth to SRK -- with a sprinkling of politicians added to the mix, Day Two on Saturday night was dedicated to the power of haute couture.

From archival pieces carrying the creative stamp of John Galliano and the House of Dior to the Big Three of Indian couturiers -- Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi Mukherjee -- the NMACC cast a swish spell.

Topping the list of A-list attendees were 'Euphoria' star Zendaya in a flowing sultry deep blue sari with a playful floral border and gold-embellished blouse and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who exuded in the words of 'Vogue', "a modern Devdas look with an ivory and gold sari", with a gold bangle stack and jewelled blouse to complete the look. Zendaya's significant other, 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland, stuck to a black suit and bow tie.

Also seen were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (she in an embellished jumpsuit paired with a cape by Rahul Mishra), Anusha Dandekar(in vine-tinted lehenga with a cape and layered jewellery), footballer-politician Sunil Chhetri (in black sherwani and matching pants), Aditi Rao Hydari (in a heavily embroidered lehenga and an embellished white shirt), Lisa Ray (in chic white sari with a jewelled belt), and celebrated sculptor Jeff Coons, who opted for a long, knee-length kurta and cream pyjama set with jacket to complete the look.