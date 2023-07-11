trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634176
ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA

ZNMD 'Reunion': Farhan Akhtar Relives Moment In Absence Of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol - Watch

Bringing back the memories of Zindagi Na Milegi Na Dobara, Farhan Akhtar posted a 'reunion' video. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Released by Excel Entertainment in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has ruled over the hearts of the audience for all these years. The film received love for its compelling story, amazing music, heart-touching poetry, and especially the bond of the three musketeers - Arjun, Kabir, and Imraan played by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar respectively. 

Bringing back the memories, Farhan Akhtar posted a 'reunion' video where he's seen reminiscing about the sky diving experience from the movie. However, his 'bwoys', Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan were absent.

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Excel Entertainment's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara introduced the masses to a different cinematic experience rich with thrilling adventure sports, critically acclaimed cast, and heart-touching poetry. Extensively shot in the exotic locations of Spain, the film captured the beautiful terrains of Costa Brava, Seville, and Pamplona. The production house, Excel Entertainment, is gearing up for the release of 'Fukrey 3' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'. 

