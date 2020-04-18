Zoa Morani confirms father Karim Morani is coronavirus COVID-19 negative and all are back home 'healthy and in good spirit'

New Delhi: Days after report of film producer Karim Morani positive a second time for the deadly novel coronavirus was out, his daughter Zoa, who herself battled the illness has confirmed that her father is all fine and back home. In a long post, Zoa reassured that her dad Karim Morani tested negative and everyone in the family is healthy and in good spirit.

Incidentally, Karim, Zoa and sister Shaza Morani were diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital for immediate treatment.

Zoa in her post shared the ordeal. Anddddd my father got home last night, treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!

Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital...

My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital)

Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital)

Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital)

They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised..

So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on !

Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured

Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever !

Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes

So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic .

Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ...

#CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod

She thanked the hospital staff to taking care of her and working hard as frontline warriors.

Shaza and Karim Morani were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital whereas Zoa was in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.