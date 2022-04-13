New Delhi: The Rajasthan government has announced that pensioners who were employed with state government undertakings, boards, autonomous bodies, corporations, or universities will now receive pensions in accordance with the 7th pay scale – a move that will lead to an increase in their allowances.

Pensioners of the Rajasthan government have long been demanding the authorities pay their pensions in accordance with the 7th pay scale. Several other state pensioners have also raised similar demands.

According to media reports, the move by the Rajasthan government will benefit more than 1 lakh pensioners of the state. Pensioners will be provided with a revised pension from April 1, 2022.

In an order dated April 11, 2022, the Finance Department of the Rajasthan government said that guidelines for other institutions will be issued by the concerned administrative department.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government had recently announced the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees. Following Rajasthan, the Chhattisgarh government also took the step.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while presenting the Budget for the year 2022-23 said that all Rajasthan Govt employees appointed on or after 1st January 2004 will be entitled to pension scheme like earlier (older version of the scheme) from next year onward.

Chhattisgarh became the second state to reintroduce the old pension scheme for government employees that provides an assured income after retirement. The announcement was made by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on March 8, 2022.

Also, in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to increase monthly old-age pension amount from Rs 1,001 to Rs 1,500. The government has also decreased the age limit from 70 years to 60 years for availing such pension, without any income limit.

