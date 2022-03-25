7th pay commission: 11% DA hike for 7 lakh employees, payment from April --Check details here

New Delhi: In what would bring cheers nearly 7 lakh state government employees, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently announced DA hike of 11 percent for them at par with central government.

Chouhan said that the MP state government has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees to 31 percent which will start from April. The DA previously for the MP state government was at 20 percent.

Due to coronavirus, Chouhan said that the government could not hike the DA of state goverment employees. However, after the announcement now, disbursal of amount will be done from April.

The chief minister added that the government will provide additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme for taking admission in colleges. He said that other schemes will also continue in the state. The State government will also give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme on taking admission in the college.

In January, the Haryana state government announced hike in payment of Dearness Relief, Dearness Allowance at 31% to Haryana Government pensioners and family pensioners with effect from 1st July, 2021.

"The Governor of Haryana is pleased to enhance the Dearness Allowance payable to Haryana Government employees, who are drawing their pay as per 7th Pay structure, from existing rate of 28 % to 31 % of the basic pay with effect from 1st July, 2021," a statement from the Haryana Finance Ministry order had said.

