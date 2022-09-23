NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
DEARNESS ALLOWANCE

7th Pay Commission: 4% increase in DA of central employees effective from 1 July 2022, know truth behind the viral post

From what it appears like an Office Memorandum, the letter says that Dearness Allowance of Central Government employees has been increased from 34 percent to 38 percent. It is also written in this letter that the order to increase the dearness allowance has been implemented from July 1, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

7th Pay Commission: 4% increase in DA of central employees effective from 1 July 2022, know truth behind the viral post

New Delhi: News regarding the hike in Dearness Allowance of the central government employees with effect from 1 July 2022 has recently gone viral in social media. A letter, apparently issued by the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance dated 20 September 2022 mentions the hike in DA by 4 percent.

From what it appears like an Office Memorandum, the letter says that Dearness Allowance of Central Government employees has been increased from 34 percent to 38 percent. It is also written in this letter that the order to increase the dearness allowance has been implemented from July 1, 2022.
 
Rebutting the claims, PIB has tweeted that the order circulating on WhatsApp which claims that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022 is Fake. PIB further says that the Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order.

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.


How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022