7th pay commission big update: 14% DA hike announced for govt employees, check pay scale and band

New Delhi: The Department of Public Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance issued an office memorandum in January this year, stating about Board level and below Board level posts including Non-unionised Central Public sector Enterprises (cPSEs)- Revision of w.e.f. 01.01.2007 Payment of IDA at revised rates regarding:

"...The rates of DA payable to the Board level and below Board level executives and non-unionized supervisors of CPSEs have been indicated. The rate of DA payable to the executives and nonunionized supervisors of CPSEs w.e.f 01.01.2022 for 2007 pay scales is 184.1%"

The above rate of DA i.e. 184.1% would be applicable in the case of IDA employees who have been allowed revised pay scales (2007) as per DPE OMs. dated 26.11.2008, 09.02.2009 & 02,04.2009.

The OM has mentioned that all administrative Ministries/Departments of the Government of India are requested to bring the foregoing to the notice of the cPSEs under their administrative control for necessary action at their end.

Will Central govt employees get Rs 2 lakh as 18-months DA arrears in one go?

Meanwhile, several media reports have also been reporting that the Union Cabinet is contemplating to take the matter for discussion. A Zee Hindi report, quoting Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, had previously mentioned that the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200 that will be paid, quoted the reports.

The report further adds that issues related to arrears were discussed between the National Council of JCM, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Finance Minister. However, no concrete answer was received. The employees are still adamant on the demand and talks are on with the government reportedly. However, it is expected that soon this can be discussed with the Cabinet Secretary. According to the annual report of the Department of Expenditure, there are a total of 48 lakh central employees in the country and about 60 lakh pensioners.

Live TV

#mute