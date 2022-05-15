New Delhi: The Central government has recently announced an increase in the dearness relief for beneficiaries of the Contributory Provident fund (CPF) by 13 per cent -- a move that will benefit government employees who retired from service between November 18, 1960, and December 31, 1985, according to an office memorandum by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

In an Office Memorandum, issued by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare dated 11 May 2022, the government has been announced that the Dearness Relief admissible to the CPF beneficiaries in receipt of basic ex-gratia payment in the 5th CPC series is being enhanced with effect from 1 January 2022.

“The surviving CPF beneficiaries who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985, and are entitled to basic ex-gratia @ Rs 3,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 750 & Rs 650 for Group A, B, C & D, respectively, w.e.f June 4, 2013, vide OM No. 1/10/201 2-P&PW(E) dtd. June 27, 2013, shall now be entitled to enhanced dearness relief from 368 per cent of the basic ex-gratia to 381 per cent of the basic ex-gratia w.e.f 01.01.2022,” the office memorandum said.

Further, Dearness Relief for certain categories of CPF beneficiaries has been increased from 360 per cent of the basic ex-gratia to 373 per cent of ex-gratia with effect from 1 January 2022.

Here is the list of such beneficiaries:

In the first category, widows and eligible children of the deceased CPF beneficiary, who retired from service prior to 1 January 1986 or died in service prior to 1 January 1986 and are entitled to revised ex-gratia of Rs 645 per month with effect from 04 June 2013 vide OM dated June 27, 2013, will receive DR at 373 per cent of ex-gratia.

Also, the Central Government employees who retired on CPF benefits before 18 November 1969 and are in reciept of ex-gratia payments of Rs 654, Rs 659, Rs 703 and Rs 965, will also receive DR at 373 per cent of ex-gratia.